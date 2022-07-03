Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $869,775.24

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $869,775.24 and approximately $7,778.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041774 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,501,440 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.