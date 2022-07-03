Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,058. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

