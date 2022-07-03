Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,097 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

