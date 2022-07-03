Elm Partners Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,932. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.