Elm Partners Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,932. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
