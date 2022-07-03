Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,416. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

