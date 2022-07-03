Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $449.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.34 and its 200 day moving average is $628.80. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $443.45 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

