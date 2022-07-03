Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.