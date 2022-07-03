Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,712,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,811,112,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.71. 1,817,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

