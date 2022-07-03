Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

