EDUCare Market Cap Tops $85,847.47 (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 93.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $85,847.47 and $13,687.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

