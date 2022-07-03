EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) PT Lowered to €4.60 at Barclays

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €4.70 ($5.00) to €4.60 ($4.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ELCPF opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

