Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 26.7% This Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $44.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

