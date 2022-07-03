Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Eaton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

