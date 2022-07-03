East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ERES stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,662. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 611.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,553,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

