Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

