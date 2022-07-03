Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,612.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $753,255.94 and $1,612.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00169623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00699217 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.