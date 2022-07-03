DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (Get Rating)
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
