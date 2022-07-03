Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) versus SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Analysis

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dropbox alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dropbox and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 1 4 0 2.80 SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 64.85%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Dropbox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 16.66% -146.35% 11.77% SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and SentinelOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.81 $335.80 million $0.94 23.30 SentinelOne $204.80 million 31.98 -$271.10 million ($1.43) -16.42

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dropbox beats SentinelOne on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.