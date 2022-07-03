DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $492.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,537,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,404 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

