Dotmoovs Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $546,669.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.65 or 0.99978094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.