Donut Market Capitalization Achieves $94,761.73 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Donut has a market cap of $94,761.73 and $41.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00165285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00703022 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00082292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.