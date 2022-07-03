Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $81.24. 3,847,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

