Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

