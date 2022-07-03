Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 728 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $229.05. 1,153,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.