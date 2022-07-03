Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 13,787 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after buying an additional 94,403 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.02. 2,724,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,171. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

