Disciplined Investments LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.54. 8,740,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

