Disciplined Investments LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,780. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

