Disciplined Investments LLC Has $585,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $104.80. 653,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,768. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

