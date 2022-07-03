Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,138. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

