Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 118,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,665,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,224,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.