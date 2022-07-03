Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,209,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,574,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,095,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,588,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,859,000.
Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 454,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67.
