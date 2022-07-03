Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s 5th Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

