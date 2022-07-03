Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $67,262.46 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.91 or 0.05555088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00262876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00608535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00076276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00539378 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,132,793 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

