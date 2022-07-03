Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $1.55 million and $149,523.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00169623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00699217 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,227,789 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

