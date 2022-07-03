Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.
NYSE DEO opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
