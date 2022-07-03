Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

