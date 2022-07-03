Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($53.37) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.08) to GBX 5,040 ($61.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,507.50 ($43.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,691.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,755.04. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £80.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.90) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,143.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

