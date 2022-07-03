Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $216,182.77 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $216,182.77 and $21.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003861 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

