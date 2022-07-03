Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 108.80 ($1.33).

LON RR opened at GBX 86.08 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,608.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.99).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($216,945.90). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 14,101 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,562.82 ($14,185.77).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

