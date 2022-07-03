Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $48.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of GO opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $756,671.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,108 shares in the company, valued at $942,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 678,878 shares of company stock worth $25,635,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

