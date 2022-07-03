DeGate One Day Volume Reaches $448,736.00 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $448,736.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00165998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00710359 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016283 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

