DecentBet Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $33,641.86 and approximately $25.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

