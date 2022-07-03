DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

