Dash (DASH) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $42.63 or 0.00221173 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $460.53 million and approximately $65.09 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00439034 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,802,107 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

