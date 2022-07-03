DA Davidson Weighs in on Heritage Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.