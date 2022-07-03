DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.
BMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
