DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

