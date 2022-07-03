DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CSTR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

