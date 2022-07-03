Cyclub (CYCLUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $1.28 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00708196 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

