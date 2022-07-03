CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

