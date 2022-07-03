CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

ESLT stock opened at $228.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $238.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

